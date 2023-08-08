MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.10.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $100.67 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $122.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,636,000 after acquiring an additional 420,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.