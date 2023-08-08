Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of IGMS opened at $8.03 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $345.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,007.47% and a negative return on equity of 82.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

