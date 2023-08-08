Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

