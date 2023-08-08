Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,342,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.7% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 91.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,859 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

