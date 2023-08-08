First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,512.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,316.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,043.02.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 60.22%. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 150.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

