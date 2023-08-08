Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 454,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 332,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 8.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.