Barclays Raises American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $66.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after buying an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after buying an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,362 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

