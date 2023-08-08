First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of AG opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -3.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

