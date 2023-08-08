WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

