APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:APG opened at $28.15 on Friday. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 931,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,657,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in APi Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in APi Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

