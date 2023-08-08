Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $27.67 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources



Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

