Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.14. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard Willome John purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.66 per share, with a total value of $197,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,001 shares of company stock worth $676,179. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,050,000 after acquiring an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

