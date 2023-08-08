Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCLH. Truist Financial lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $18.47 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.