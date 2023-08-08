Nautilus (NLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.90%. On average, analysts expect Nautilus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nautilus Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE NLS opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 145.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

See Also

