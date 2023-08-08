Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

DNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $3,603,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,398,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,676,000. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

