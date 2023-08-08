Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.74.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
