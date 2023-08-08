Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.