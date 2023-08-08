TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TRX Gold by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

