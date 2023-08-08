Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

RELX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.84) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.23) to GBX 2,915 ($37.25) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.44) to GBX 2,960 ($37.83) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.04) to GBX 2,700 ($34.50) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.85) to GBX 3,100 ($39.62) in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

