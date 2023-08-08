First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFWM

First Foundation Stock Performance

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.