Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

MTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTH opened at $149.15 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.89 and its 200-day moving average is $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.