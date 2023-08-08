Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of TECK stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

