Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

