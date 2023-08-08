Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $190.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.18 and its 200-day moving average is $185.52.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

