CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

CRVL opened at $215.42 on Friday. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $135.81 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,906,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,906,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,810. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

