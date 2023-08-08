HC Wainwright Raises Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to $2.10

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.10 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

GAU opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,122,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 478,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 419,881 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,857,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 322,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

