Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OXBDF. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

About Oxford Biomedica

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

