Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg acquired 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $981,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,303,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,193,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.