iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

About iA Financial

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $68.50 on Friday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

