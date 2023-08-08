OmniAb (OABI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. On average, analysts expect OmniAb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OmniAb Price Performance

OABI opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

Insider Activity at OmniAb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

In other OmniAb news, Director John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth $1,341,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on OABI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

