Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.70) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1,680.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

