View (VIEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect View to post earnings of ($10.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($16.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. View had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. On average, analysts expect View to post $-59 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-41 EPS for the next fiscal year.
View Stock Down 7.1 %
VIEW stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. View has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $152.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On View
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in View by 66.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of View by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,205,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 118,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in View by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 295,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in View by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,106,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 521,060 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About View
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than View
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.