View (VIEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect View to post earnings of ($10.80) per share for the quarter.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($16.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.00 million. View had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. On average, analysts expect View to post $-59 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIEW stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. View has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $152.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.05.

In other View news, CEO Rao Mulpuri acquired 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,128 shares of company stock worth $65,688. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in View by 66.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of View by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,205,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 118,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in View by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 295,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in View by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,106,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 521,060 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

