iSun (ISUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect iSun to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). iSun had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. On average, analysts expect iSun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iSun Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. iSun has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iSun in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iSun during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iSun during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iSun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in iSun by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iSun in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

Featured Articles

