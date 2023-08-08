Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
SOHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SOHO
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.