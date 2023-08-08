Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SOHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

SOHO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

