Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OMI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

OMI opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $746,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129 in the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

