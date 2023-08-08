MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %
MEIP opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.94. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. As a group, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
