MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %

MEIP opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.94. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. As a group, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,623 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 103,480 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.