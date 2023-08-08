Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $4,308,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

