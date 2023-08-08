SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $12.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.07. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 104.64% and a negative net margin of 47.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

