Citigroup Increases XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $88.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

NYSE:XPO opened at $72.30 on Friday. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPO will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

