Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

STRM opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

