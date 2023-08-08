Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to C$1,400.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $28.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.89%.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
