Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $588.53 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

