Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KELTF
Kelt Exploration Trading Up 3.2 %
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kelt Exploration
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.