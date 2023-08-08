Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

