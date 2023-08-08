CIBC Raises Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$37.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MLFNF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

