BMO Capital Markets Trims Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Target Price to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

PBA opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,656,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 146.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

