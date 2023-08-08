Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) PT Raised to C$1.50

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Base Carbon from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Base Carbon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Base Carbon

Base Carbon Trading Up 9.9 %

About Base Carbon

Shares of OTC:BCBNF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Base Carbon has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

(Get Free Report)

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. The company was formerly known as 1287411 B.C. Ltd. and changed its name to Base Carbon Inc in February 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.