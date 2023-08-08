Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) PT Raised to C$1.50

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Base Carbon from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. The company was formerly known as 1287411 B.C. Ltd. and changed its name to Base Carbon Inc in February 2022.
