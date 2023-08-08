IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.4127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

