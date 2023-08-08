IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IGIFF. TD Securities decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4127 per share. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.