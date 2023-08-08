IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IGIFF. TD Securities decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IGM Financial
IGM Financial Price Performance
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4127 per share. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.