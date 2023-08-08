Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$93.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Bombardier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bombardier

Bombardier Price Performance

About Bombardier

BDRBF stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.