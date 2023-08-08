Raymond James Trims Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Target Price to C$8.90

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$8.90 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

