Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $106.09 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.